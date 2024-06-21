Trap pioneer T.I. has been stylish. From his early days in throwback jerseys, when he’d always have his fitted cocked just right, to his grown man era, which saw the designer dipped rapper win a 2023 Atlanta Fashion Icon Award, T.I.’s gear has always stayed proper. But his first love was sneakers.
In his recent Sneaker Shopping appearance, T.I. tells JLP "A pair of Js, that was the gold chain of my elementary school days." The love remains. T.I.’s pickups are inspirational, so Complex collected them to shop here. Click through to ring up some new heat for yourself.
Air Jordan 12 Retro 'Playoffs' (2022)
SHOP NOW
No one chooses their shoes lightly when appearing on Sneaker Shopping, especially T.I. So you know these Jordan 12 "Playoffs" are legit. Twenty-seven years after many fans’ GOAT wore these to claim his fifth pro title, this black-and-white colorway with a carbon fiber plate in the midsole looks as premium as ever.
Cav Empt x Nike Air Max 95 'Blackened Blue'
SHOP NOW
A cult favorite label meets one of Nike’s best shoes. Worn on camera by JLP. What else do you need to know?
Nike SB Dunk Low 'The Powerpuff Girls Bubbles' (PS)
SHOP NOW
Six of T.I.'s seven pickups are for his family. You love to see it. He buys this Nike SB Dunk Low "The Powerpuff Girls Bubbles" PS for his "baby girl." That makes sense, because it's perfect for teaching kids about girl power, skateboarding, and sneakers.
Nike Air Force 1 Low '07 'Year of the Dragon' (2024)
SHOP NOW
This is the one sneaker T.I. cops for himself. It’s easy to see why. The Nike Air Force 1 Low '07 "Year of the Dragon" turns a minimalist shoe into an opulent artifact. In a jacquard fabric base overlaid with gold and silver embroidery and symbols celebrating harmony, prosperity, and happiness, this shoe is a tribute to 2024, the Year of the Dragon.
Jordan 4 Retro 'Military Blue' (2024)
SHOP NOW
On Sneaker Shopping, T.I. explains to JLP that he "was in third grade when these dropped, so these brought back a lot of memories." He didn’t grab the Jordan 4 Retro "Military Blue" for himself, but did pick up the GS model for his daughter. Either option is good. Shop accordingly.
Teyana Taylor x Jordan 1 High Zoom Air CMFT 2 'A Rose From Harlem'
SHOP NOW
T.I. grabs this Teyana Taylor x Jordan 1 High Zoom Air CMFT 2 'A Rose From Harlem' for his "old lady." It can be tricky to update a shoe like the Air Jordan 1, but this version does that with an intricate design that tells an inspiring story.
Nike Air Max 1 '87 'Great Indoors' (Women's)
SHOP NOW
T.I. buys this Nike Air Max 1 '87 "Great Indoors" to "complete the collection." The shoe will be a worthy edition, reimagining one of the most influential runners of all time in earthy cow and tiger prints offset with paisley, floral jacquard, and white tumbled leather.
Jordan 3 Retro 'White Cement Reimagined' (PS)
SHOP NOW
T.I. tells JLP that when it came to Jordans growing up, "3s were a pair I wasn't able to get when they came out. So when they come out, I try to get every pair I can." That applies to children’s sneakers too, with the rapper grabbing this Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" for his youngest daughter.
Jordan 12 Retro 'Floral' (GS)
SHOP NOW
This Air Jordan 12 Retro's white upper provides a perfect canvas for embroidered flowers on a dainty grade school-sized release. T.I. seems to purchase the shoe so his daughter can match her daddy.
Like what you see? Don't forget to catch new episodes of Sneaker Shopping on Youtube Mondays at 10am EST.
All products were independently curated by Complex based on Sneaker Shopping. Complex may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Prices are subject to market demand. Items are in stock as of time of publication.