Trap pioneer T.I. has been stylish. From his early days in throwback jerseys, when he’d always have his fitted cocked just right, to his grown man era, which saw the designer dipped rapper win a 2023 Atlanta Fashion Icon Award, T.I.’s gear has always stayed proper. But his first love was sneakers.

In his recent Sneaker Shopping appearance, T.I. tells JLP "A pair of Js, that was the gold chain of my elementary school days." The love remains. T.I.’s pickups are inspirational, so Complex collected them to shop here. Click through to ring up some new heat for yourself.