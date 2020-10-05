JD Sports is opening the doors to its new Times Square store this week and to celebrate the momentous occasion, the footwear retailer is giving fans another chance at copping some of the most popular Air Jordan Retro releases in recent memory.

To kick off the opening, the retail space is hosting a four-day event running from Oct. 9 through Oct. 12 that's centered around the Air Jordan 11 "Bred," Air Jordan 11 "Concord," Air Jordan 6 "DMP," and the Air Jordan 13 "Flint" restocking through the four respective dates. In order to enter the drawing, fans will need to visit any of the following JD Sports or Finish Line stores (JD Sports Roosevelt Field, Finish Line Staten Island, Finish Line Queens Center, Finish Line Green Acres, Finish Line Kings Plaza, Finish Line Fordham Road, and Finish Line Cross County) between today and tomorrow to submit an entry.

Aside from the grand opening weekend, JD Sports Times Square will periodically be re-releasing some of this year's most popular Air Jordan releases every Sunday until Nov. 8. To enter, fans will need to visit the store the Tuesday prior to the restock date to submit their entry. Read on for a complete rundown of all the Air Jordans restocking at JD Sports Times Square throughout October and November.