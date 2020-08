The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week they have on the legendary jeweler Ben Baller who started his lengthy career in the music industry before becoming an early name on the streetwear scene. In this interview, Baller talks about sneaker shopping with Missy Elliott in the 90s, starting the Nike SB Dunks craze, and which sneakers he'll never wear.