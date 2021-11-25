Ahead of its release next year, Zoë Kravitz has praised her co-star Robert Pattinson’s “incredible” transformation for Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

In a brief interview with Variety, Kravitz said she had “seen a little” of the highly-anticipated film, and was blown away by her co-star’s turn as the Caped Crusader.

“Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world,” she said. “[Director] Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this.”

Kravitz plays Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, alongside Pattinson, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

Pattinson was first announced as Batman in May 2019, and the news was initially met with skepticism from some fans. Of course, Batman fans have been known to gripe when a heartthrob enters their world, like when Heath Ledger was cast as the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. And well, look how that turned out. And keep in mind that while Pattinson is perhaps best known for the Twilight saga, he’s also taken huge swings in movies like Good Time and The Lighthouse.

Following that initial reaction, Batman producer Michael E. Uslan urged fans to wait until the film comes out before judging Pattinson’s take on the character. “My position is this: trust the filmmaker and give the filmmaker, and the filmmaker’s vision, the benefit of the doubt. Then wait till you see the movie,” Uslan said in 2019. “And then once you see the movie, judge the hell out of it. But I think that’s really the formula going forward. I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be more enthused.”

The latest trailer for The Batman arrived last month, and the film is set to debut in theaters on March 4, 2022.