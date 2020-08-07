For sports fanatics, the only thing better than watching actual sports is watching a movie about sports. Whether it's baseball, basketball, football, or hockey that you stan, a sports drama on Netflix can remind you just why you love a certain game so much. A sports comedy can remind you that sometimes, it's just a game, and a sports documentary can show you a whole different side of things, and give you an in-depth look at the mysteries behind a certain game, team, or player. The best sports movies streaming on Netflix right now include a healthy dose of all three, from 2014's riveting documentary Iverson to Oscar-winning boxing film The Fighter to certified classic Hoosiers. These are the best sports movies on Netflix right now.