Kevin Clark, the child drummer from Jack Black’s School of Rock, has died at age 32.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the musician was killed early Wednesday as he was riding his bike in Chicago’s North Side. Authorities say Clark, who played Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 comedy, was struck by a Hyundai Sonata around 1:20 a.m. Emergency personnel transported his body to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m. InTouch Weekly reports an autopsy has been completed and determined the cause of death was “blunt force injury due to motor vehicle and bicycle collision.”

Law enforcement say the motorist who struck Clark was a 20-year-old woman. Although she was not arrested in connection to the incident, she was issued a citation.

Clark was just 12 years old when he landed the role of Spazzy McGee, a nickname he received from Black’s character, Dewey Finn. Clark’s mother, Allison Clark, said her son didn’t have any acting experience prior to the film, but had been drumming since he was 3.

“He’s just a raw talent. He’s got a heart of gold,” Allison Clark told the Sun-Times. “He just kind of shined. He took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward.”