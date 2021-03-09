Adam Driver has become somewhat of a renaissance-man-of-memes on social media, for reasons beyond my understanding. Still, people have loved a recent picture of him and his co-star Lady Gaga in costume on the set of their upcoming movie House of Gucci.

First look at Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’ w/ Adam Driver and Lady Gaga. 🎬👀 [via @ladygaga] pic.twitter.com/yYCjzNWQv2 — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 9, 2021

strong "sure, you can use the hot tub" energy https://t.co/jdrJlh3FsW — Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) March 9, 2021

Despite some images floating around of the two on set, Gaga gave us our first glimpse at her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani and Driver as Maurizio Gucci. Directed by Ridley Scott, House of Gucci is set to be based on the book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed by Sara Gay Forden and focuses on Reggiani plotting her husband's murder.

However, what people are actually talking about is how Adam Driver and Lady Gaga look dressed in costume as the couple. While some are talking about how they’re unable to see Driver outside of the Star Wars universe where he played Kylo Ren, most love the picture because of the mom-and-dad vibes that it exudes. Ironically, I doubt the film will be that wholesome.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the unveiling of the two characters down below.