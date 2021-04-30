Kidulthood and Doctor Who star Noel Clarke has been suspended by BAFTA and Sky after sexual misconduct and bullying allegations were made by 20 women. A group of actresses, producers and other entertainment professionals have alleged to The Guardian that Clarke, 45, sexually harassed them, with behaviour including unwanted sexual touching and harassment, taking and sending unwanted sexual content, and bullying on set.

Clarke’s fellow Brotherhood producer Gina Powell and actress Jahannah James publicly shared their stories in the report that dropped last night, while other women spoke under aliases about allegations of his misconduct between 2004 and 2019.

The Guardian also reports that it informed BAFTA Film Award organisers about some of the allegations 13 days before they gave Clarke the BAFTA Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award on April 10.

“In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian this evening, BAFTA has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice,” an Academy spokesperson said.

Sky TV has now also “halted” their work with the actor, who created and stars in the hit Sky One drama Bulletproof, after the allegations were publicised, releasing a statement on their position: “Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke’s involvement in any future Sky productions.”

In a 29-page letter from Clarke’s lawyers to The Guardian, Clarke said that he “vehemently” denies “any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing” and that he intends to defend himself “against these false allegations”.

This is a developing story.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information on the Rape Crisis England & Wales website, which works towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.