Mat George, co-host of the She Rates Dogs podcast, has passed away after being involved in a hit-and-run incident in Los Angeles early Saturday morning, CBS Los Angeles reports. He was 26.

George was walking in an unmarked crosswalk in the neighborhood of Beverly Grove at about 2:20 a.m. when he was struck by a white BMW before driving away. She Rates Dogs podcast co-host Michaela Okland confirmed his death via Twitter. “I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run,” she wrote. “I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now.”

“Thank you to everybody who’s reached out, I’m really sorry but I probably won’t respond for awhile even if we are close,” she added. “And thank you so much to everybody telling stories and sharing how he impacted you. Whenever you think of him in the future, please do talk about him.”

According to George’s LinkedIn page, he studied biology at Arizona State University and graduated in 2017. In an interview with Shoutout Arizona, George spoke about how his experiences coming out in college influenced his transition into comedy. “Towards the end of my college days at Arizona State University I started to share my experiences as a gay man with different people I was close to,” he said. “Their reactions made me realize that a lot of these stories were funny to others, which then gave me more confidence to start sharing them with even more people.”

George believed that by sharing his personal stories on Twitter and on the She Rates Dogs podcast, he could “make LGBTQ+ people all across the world feel like they’re not alone.” Okland said her and George “recorded one more episode” that was originally expected to be released this week, but it “will likely be put on hold” following his death.