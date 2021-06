John Cena has been busy. While filming The Suicide Squad spin-off, 'Peacemaker', the 16 Time WWE Champion, New York Times bestselling author and newest cast member to the Fast and Furious franchise took time out to share stories behind his inspirational Tweets, joining the BTS Army, joining the blockbuster Fast and Furious franchise and whether there will ever be a Rock / Cena showdown at the box office.

Check out the video !