As Disney+ prepares to unveil its next Marvel original series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, MMA legend Georges St-Pierre visited Complex’s Load Management podcast to talk about his involvement in the show, and if fan theories will play a part the way they did with WandaVision.

“It could be even bigger,” said about the online sleuthing that might occur once the show debuts “It’s huge. They put so much budget into this thing it’s incredible.”

When asked what fans should expect from his character in the show, St-Pierre was honest in saying that even he was left in the dark about certain aspects of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. “I only know what I needed to know,” he said. “I don’t know the whole story, to tell you the truth. And even if I wanted to tell you stuff, I couldn’t. They’re very good at hiding stuff.”

St-Pierre will be playing the French mercenary Georges Batroc, reprising his role from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Fans were widely disappointed after basically none of the outlandish theories that they had been conjuring for WandaVision came to fruition in the finale . However, despite Reed Richards, Magneto, or even Doctor Strange not showing up during the show, WandaVision still succeeded in threading together a story that was less about universe-shaking cameos, and more about how Wanda comes into her own as the Scarlet Witch and deals with the trauma she’s faced throughout her time in the MCU.

While we wait for Georges St-Pierre to make his Marvel debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on March 19, check out the rest of his interview on the Load Management podcast down below.