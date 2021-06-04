Deadline has learned that Donnie Yen has been cast in John Wick 4.

Yen will play an old friend of Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, who not only share a similar history, but also many of the same enemies. His previous stateside credits include 2020’s Mulan, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He’s also popularly known as the star of the Ip Man franchise.

“Donnie Yen will bring a vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise. We were determined to bring him on board to John Wick 4 and are thrilled for the opportunity to have such a major talent to collaborate with Keanu,” John Wick 4 producer Basil Iwanyk said in a statement.

The announcement of Yen’s casting comes shortly after it was announced that singer Rina Sawayama would be making her feature film debut in John Wick 4. Her role remains under wraps, much like the rest of casting news surrounding the film.

Collider reports filming is scheduled to begin this month, with production expected to take place in Berlin, Paris, Japan, and New York City. The fourth installment will not include input from John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, who most recently penned the script for two episodes of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

John Wick 4 has been written by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten, who shared screenwriting credits with Kolstad for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Even though it wasn’t his decision to part ways with the franchise, Kolstad wishes nothing but the best for everyone involved.

Lionsgate is eyeing a May 27, 2022 release date for John Wick 4.