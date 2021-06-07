Last night, the annual BAFTA TV Awards was held at the Royal Opera House in London’s Covent Garden. Running every year since 1954, the ceremony saw many well-deserved winners across the British television industry. Actor Richard Ayoade hosted the awards, and despite COVID-19 and social distancing, many attended in-person, while others accepted and attended remotely.

Channel 4 had a good night, with Big Narstie and Mo Gilligan’s The Big Narstie Show bagging the award for Best Comedy Entertainment, while The School That Tried To End Racism won Best Reality Constructed Factual Show.

Other notable winners included Sir Steve McQueen’s Black anthology series, Small Axe. The show took home just one award, in the Best Supporting Actor category, for Malachi Kirby’s portrayal of Darcus Howe in Small Axe: Mangrove.

Michaela Coel’s hard-hitting series, I May Destroy You, won big on the night too, bagging four awards for Best Mini-Series, Actress, Writing and Director. Coel was the visionary behind the BBC One/HBO series, starring, writing, executive producing and directing the show herself.

In a tonal contrast to her Coel’s breezy comedy series Chewing Gum in 2015, I May Destroy You was entrenched in realism, tackling topics such as rape, sexual assault and identity. In one of her acceptance speeches, Coel said: “I know what it’s like to shoot without an intimacy director—the messy, embarrassing feeling for the crew, the internal devastation for the actor. Using such co-ordinators is essential for every production company that wants to make work exploring themes of consent.”

The BAFTAs received backlash in April after Kidulthood and Bulletproof actor Noel Clarke was honoured with Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema, despite being made aware of the sexual assault allegations against him. After the allegations were made public, the BAFTAs suspended Clarke’s membership and revoked his award.

The ceremony saw a significant increase in the number of varied winners this year. Last year, Steve McQueen called them out, saying they were close to “becoming irrelevant” if they did not address their diversity issue.

The full list of winners are below.

Drama Series

Gangs Of London – Sky Atlantic

I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Save Me Too – Sky Atlantic

The Crown – Netflix

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two

Rob & Romesh Vs – Sky One

The Big Narstie Show – Channel 4

The Ranganation – BBC Two

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills, The Last Leg – Channel 4

Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers – ITV

Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas – BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation – BBC Two

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV

Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts

Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

The Masked Singer – ITV

Factual Series

Crime & Punishment – Channel 4

Hospital – BBC Two

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency – Channel 4

Once Upon A Time In Iraq – BBC Two

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – ITV

Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two

The Repair Shop – BBC One

Leading Actress

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People – BBC Three

Hayley Squires, Adult Material – Channel 4

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One

Letitia Wright, Small Axe – BBC One

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix

Daisy Haggard, Breeders – Sky One

Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Emma Mackey, Sex Education – Netflix

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three

Mae Martin, Feel Good – Channel 4

Leading Actor

John Boyega, Small Axe – BBC One

Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Paul Mescal, Normal People – BBC Three

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe – BBC One

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central – Channel 4

News Coverage

BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care – BBC One

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy – Channel 4

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis – BBC Two

Sky News: Inside Idlib – Sky News

International

Little America – Apple TV+

Lovecraft Country – Sky Atlantic

Unorthodox – Netflix

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville) – BBC Four

Mini-Series

Adult Material – Channel 4

I May Destroy You – BBC One

Normal People – BBC Three

Small Axe – BBC One

Live Event

Life Drawing Live! – BBC Four

Springwatch 2020 – BBC Two

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance – BBC One

The Third Day: Autumn – Sky Atlantic

Reality & Constructed Factual

Masterchef: The Professionals – BBC One

Race Across The World – BBC Two

The School That Tried To End Racism – Channel 4

The Write Offs – Channel 4

Supporting Actor

Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK – Netflix

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – BBC One

Michael Sheen, Quiz – ITV

Micheal Ward, Small Axe – BBC One

Rupert Everett, Adult Material – Channel 4

Tobias Menzies, The Crown – Netflix

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky One

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner – Channel 4

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 – BBC Two

Scripted Comedy

Ghosts – BBC One

Inside No 9 – BBC Two

Man Like Mobeen Production Team – Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three

This Country – BBC Three

Short Form Programme

Criptales – BBC Four

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band With Learning Disabilities – Vice/Noisey

The Main Part – BBC iPlayer

They Saw The Sun First – Red Bull TV

Single Drama

Anthony – BBC One

BBW (On The Edge) – Channel 4

Sitting In Limbo – BBC One

The Windermere Children – BBC Two

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty – BBC One

Coronation Street – ITV

EastEnders – BBC1

Hollyoaks – Channel 4

Supporting Actress

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Rakie Ayola, Anthony – BBC One

Siena Kelly, Adult Material – Channel 4

Sophie Okenedo, Criminal: UK – Netflix

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Current Affairs

America’s War On Abortion (Exposure) – ITV

Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary – BBC Two

The Battle For Hong Kong (Dispatches) – Channel 4

The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations) – Al Jazeera Media Network/Al Jazeera English

Daytime

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On – BBC One

Richard Osman’s House Of Games – BBC Two

The Chase – ITV

The Great House Giveaway – Channel 4

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

Bridgerton, Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown – Netflix

Britain’s Got Talent, Diversity perform routine inspired by events of 2020 – ITV

EastEnders, Gray kills Chantelle – BBC One

Gogglebox, reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference – Channel 4

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat, Mee-Cro-Wah-Vay – BBC Two

The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker arrives – Disney+

Sport

Bahrain Grand Prix – Sky Sports

England v France: The Final Of Autumn Nations Cup – Amazon Prime Video

England v West Indies Test Cricket – Sky Sports

London Marathon 2020 – BBC

Specialist Factual

Extinction: The Facts – BBC One

Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Channel 4

The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty – BBC Two

The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix

Single Documentary

American Murder: The Family Next Door – Netflix

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me – BBC One

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville) – BBC Four

Surviving Covid – Channel 4