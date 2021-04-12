Having been delayed by two months because of the pandemic, this year’s BAFTA Awards took place this weekend, taking over the Royal Albert Hall for a socially-distanced ceremony. Edith Bowman, Dermot O’Leary and Clara Amfo hosted the night and, unlike next week’s Oscars which organisers hope actors will attend in person, this year’s awards were mostly handed out virtually. Despite the pandemic, most categories were pretty hotly contested with no clear winner.

Nomadland, the Chloé Zhao-directed film starring Frances McDormand as a woman who turns to a nomadic lifestyle after the financial crash, led the charge with four awards (Best Film, Best Lead Actress, Best Director and Best Cinematography). Meanwhile, Sound Of Metal, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Promising Young Woman, and The Father each won two awards.

Homegrown hero Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Black Panther activist Fred Hampton, but perhaps the biggest moment of the night was when Bukky Bakray picked up the EE Rising Star Award for her role in coming-of-age indie film Rocks.

It was the Hackney actor’s first ever role, but her portrayal of a teenager forced to raise her younger brother and protect him from social services has won her widespread critical acclaim. Receiving seven nominations in total, Rocks was tied with Nomadland as the most nominated film of the night.

Elsewhere, Noel Clarke was recognised for his “outstanding contribution to British cinema”, and he dedicated the award to the underepresented and “my young black boys and girls out there who never believed that this could happen to them.” Clarke also spoke about the first time he won a BAFTA back in 2009: “Thirteen years ago when I won the Rising Atar Award, I bounced off my chair and I popped my collar as I went up. For years, I never really understood why I did that. I couldn’t articulate it.

“For years, people have told me how arrogant it was, that I shouldn’t have done it, and I have always said to myself that if I ever got back on this stage again I would apologise for it. I’m not going to do that. Recently, I realised why I did it. I felt vindicated. I won something at the time that someone like me was never supposed to. Something that I had been told I couldn’t.”

The full list of winners can be found below.

Best Film

Winner: Nomadland

The Father

The Mauritanian

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Winner: Promising Young Woman

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Rocks

Saint Maud

Leading Actress

Winner: Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Wunmi Mosaku – His House

Alfre Woodard – Clemency

Leading Actor

Winner: Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Supporting Actress

Winner: Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali – Rocks

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe – County Lines

Supporting Actor

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses

Alan Kim – Minari

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami…

Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Director

Winner: Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks – Sarah Gavron

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Winner: Bukky Bakray

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Conrad Khan

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Winner: His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)

Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)

Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)

Film Not In The English Language

Winner: Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary

Winner: My Octopus Teacher

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

The Social Dilemma

Animated Film

Winner: Soul

Onward

Wolfwalkers

Original Screenplay

Winner: Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank – Jack Fincher

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

Adapted Screenplay

Winner: The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Dig – Moira Buffini

The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

Original Score

Winner: Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari – Emile Mosseri

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman – Anthony Willis

Cinematography

Winner: Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt

Mank – Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian – Alwin H Küchler

News of the World – Dariusz Wolski

Costume Design

Winner: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth

Ammonite – Michael O’Connor

The Dig – Alice Babidge

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

Mank – Trish Summerville

Editing

Winner: Sound of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Production Design

Winner: Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

The Dig – Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Make-up & Hair

Winner: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

The Dig – Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy – Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio – Mark Coulier

Sound

Winner: Sound of Metal – Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc

Greyhound – nominees TBC

News of the World – Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder

Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Special Visual Effects

Winner: Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Greyhound – Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan – Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One and Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Casting

Winner: Rocks – Lucy Pardee

Calm With Horses – Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah – Alexa L Fogel

Minari – Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman – Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

British Short Film

Winner: The Present

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

British Short Animation

Winner: The Owl and the Pussycat

The Fire Next Time

The Song of A Lost Boy

Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema

Noel Clarke

Bafta Fellowship