Having been delayed by two months because of the pandemic, this year’s BAFTA Awards took place this weekend, taking over the Royal Albert Hall for a socially-distanced ceremony. Edith Bowman, Dermot O’Leary and Clara Amfo hosted the night and, unlike next week’s Oscars which organisers hope actors will attend in person, this year’s awards were mostly handed out virtually. Despite the pandemic, most categories were pretty hotly contested with no clear winner.
Nomadland, the Chloé Zhao-directed film starring Frances McDormand as a woman who turns to a nomadic lifestyle after the financial crash, led the charge with four awards (Best Film, Best Lead Actress, Best Director and Best Cinematography). Meanwhile, Sound Of Metal, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Promising Young Woman, and The Father each won two awards.
Homegrown hero Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Black Panther activist Fred Hampton, but perhaps the biggest moment of the night was when Bukky Bakray picked up the EE Rising Star Award for her role in coming-of-age indie film Rocks.
It was the Hackney actor’s first ever role, but her portrayal of a teenager forced to raise her younger brother and protect him from social services has won her widespread critical acclaim. Receiving seven nominations in total, Rocks was tied with Nomadland as the most nominated film of the night.
Elsewhere, Noel Clarke was recognised for his “outstanding contribution to British cinema”, and he dedicated the award to the underepresented and “my young black boys and girls out there who never believed that this could happen to them.” Clarke also spoke about the first time he won a BAFTA back in 2009: “Thirteen years ago when I won the Rising Atar Award, I bounced off my chair and I popped my collar as I went up. For years, I never really understood why I did that. I couldn’t articulate it.
“For years, people have told me how arrogant it was, that I shouldn’t have done it, and I have always said to myself that if I ever got back on this stage again I would apologise for it. I’m not going to do that. Recently, I realised why I did it. I felt vindicated. I won something at the time that someone like me was never supposed to. Something that I had been told I couldn’t.”
The full list of winners can be found below.
Best Film
- Winner: Nomadland
- The Father
- The Mauritanian
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British Film
- Winner: Promising Young Woman
- Calm With Horses
- The Dig
- The Father
- His House
- Limbo
- The Mauritanian
- Mogul Mowgli
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
Leading Actress
- Winner: Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Bukky Bakray – Rocks
- Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Wunmi Mosaku – His House
- Alfre Woodard – Clemency
Leading Actor
- Winner: Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
- Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
- Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
- Winner: Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
- Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
- Kosar Ali – Rocks
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
Supporting Actor
- Winner: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
- Alan Kim – Minari
- Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami…
- Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods
- Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Director
- Winner: Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
- Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy
- Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
- Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić
- Rocks – Sarah Gavron
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Winner: Bukky Bakray
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Morfydd Clark
- Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
- Conrad Khan
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
- Winner: His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
- Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)
- Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)
- Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
- Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)
Film Not In The English Language
- Winner: Another Round
- Dear Comrades!
- Les Misérables
- Minari
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
- Winner: My Octopus Teacher
- Collective
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
- The Dissident
- The Social Dilemma
Animated Film
- Winner: Soul
- Onward
- Wolfwalkers
Original Screenplay
- Winner: Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
- Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
- Mank – Jack Fincher
- Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
Adapted Screenplay
- Winner: The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- The Dig – Moira Buffini
- The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani
Original Score
- Winner: Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Minari – Emile Mosseri
- News of the World – James Newton Howard
- Promising Young Woman – Anthony Willis
Cinematography
- Winner: Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
- Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt
- Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
- The Mauritanian – Alwin H Küchler
- News of the World – Dariusz Wolski
Costume Design
- Winner: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
- Ammonite – Michael O’Connor
- The Dig – Alice Babidge
- Emma – Alexandra Byrne
- Mank – Trish Summerville
Editing
- Winner: Sound of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen
- The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
Production Design
- Winner: Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
- The Dig – Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
- The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
- News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
- Rebecca – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Make-up & Hair
- Winner: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
- The Dig – Jenny Shircore
- Hillbilly Elegy – Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
- Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
- Pinocchio – Mark Coulier
Sound
- Winner: Sound of Metal – Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc
- Greyhound – nominees TBC
- News of the World – Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
- Nomadland – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder
- Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Special Visual Effects
- Winner: Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
- Greyhound – Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
- The Midnight Sky – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
- Mulan – Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
- The One and Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Casting
- Winner: Rocks – Lucy Pardee
- Calm With Horses – Shaheen Baig
- Judas and the Black Messiah – Alexa L Fogel
- Minari – Julia Kim
- Promising Young Woman – Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
British Short Film
- Winner: The Present
- Eyelash
- Lizard
- Lucky Break
- Miss Curvy
British Short Animation
- Winner: The Owl and the Pussycat
- The Fire Next Time
- The Song of A Lost Boy
Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema
- Noel Clarke
Bafta Fellowship
- Ang Lee