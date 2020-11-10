Every year, like clockwork, Apple holds an event to share their latest (and greatest) iPhones with the world. I’m always excited, and a bit anxious. Excited—especially in years when I’m up for an upgrade—because I can’t wait to try out all the new features. However, I always find myself getting anxious because everytime I make a technology decision, I'm hoping it's a decision that will actually last until it's time for my next upgrade.

This year, Apple has unleashed four new iPhones—no, seriously. To help ease this paradox of over-choice, we’re here to break down the similarities and differences between each of the iPhones 12s in the lineup, so you can figure out what’s right for you (and hopefully ease your anxiety).

To start, there are four new iPhones (which you can see up above): The iPhone Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The sleek flush boxy look revealed for the iPhone 4 in 2010 comes back into our lives 10 years later, just in time for the new crop of iPhone 12s.