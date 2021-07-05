British presenter, journalist and all-round entertainer Amelia Dimoldenberg has become a well-known face in the UK rap and grime scenes for her hilarious YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date, which sees her interview some of the finest talents around with a comedic edge.

Getting back into her investigative journo bag, Amelia has recently teamed up with UK TV network Dave for a new six-part series called Who Cares?, which focuses on social, celebrity and fashion-based topics, utilising her one-of-a-kind interviewing style.

The latest episode of Who Cares? centres around the UK housing crisis, in which we see Amelia conduct a number of vox-pop’s with the British public, asking them how they feel about it, while also throwing in some important stats to keep the viewer fully informed.