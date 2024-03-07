‘I Was Blown Away’: Cassie Yeung Takes a First Look at the New Adobe Express Mobile App

It’s 11:30 a.m. on a Tuesday, and Cassie Yeung is swiping across the screen of her phone.

“I was actually editing,” Yeung tells the production team watching her via video call. She’s methodically capturing shots and, in minutes, cutting and adding flourishes to them.

None of this is unusual for Yeung, a content creator whose cooking videos have helped her amass 3.2 million followers on TikTok. Standing in her Philadelphia kitchen, she’s guided her audience through recipes for everything from watermelon feta salad to sausage stuffing—stuffing being, in her words, ”the most slept-on dish on the Thanksgiving table.” Her delivery is direct, disarming, and purposeful. “I will not allow a single one of you to fumble on Valentine’s Day,” she says in a how-to for braised short ribs that’s been viewed 6.2 million times.

Yeung arrived at her current career path two years ago, following stints as a budget analyst for a corporate IT department, fitness instructor, and dancer.

“I sat my parents down, and I had a quick talk with them, saying I feel like I could be successful in this content creation journey,” she says. “They gave me three months, and for those three months, I posted consistently, like it was already my full-time job.”