Medical Examiner Reveals Cause of Death for Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria Jones

The cause of death for Victoria Jones, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, has been officially confirmed more than a month after she was found dead in San Francisco. She was 34. According to the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, whose report was released to People, Victoria Jones died from the “toxic effects of cocaine.” The manner of death has been ruled an accident. The announcement was made on February 17, following weeks of uncertainty surrounding the circumstances.

Victoria was discovered on January 1 inside a hotel room at the Fairmont San Francisco after authorities responded to a reported medical emergency around 2:52 a.m.

Both the San Francisco Police Department and Fire Department arrived at the scene, where they found a deceased woman who was not immediately identified publicly. Subsequent reporting later confirmed her identity. Dispatch audio tied to the incident described the situation as a “code 3 for the overdose, color change,” indicating a high-priority emergency. The term “color change” refers to cyanosis, a condition characterized by low blood oxygen levels that can cause a bluish or purplish tint to the skin, lips, or nails. Victoria Jones was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his ex-wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The former couple also shares a son, Austin Jones, 43. In the days following her death, the family released a brief statement acknowledging the loss, saying, “We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time.” Though less well known than her father, Victoria had a presence in the film industry. She appeared in several projects over the years, including Men in Black II.