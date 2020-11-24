Creativity has the power to unite us, inspire us, and drive positive change in the world. Creativity exists everywhere, but not everyone has the same opportunity to share their unique perspectives.

Black creators need to be provided with greater opportunities and larger platforms to share their work with the world. Black creativity, bold in its delivery and endless in its interpretation, has long been the impetus for invaluable cultural conversations.

For this next generation of Black creators, seeing themselves and the full spectrum of Black creativity is crucial. Because, the more perspectives that are seen and heard, the more vibrant the world becomes.

This October, Adobe released When I See Black, a film dedicated to the spectrum of the Black experience told through the eyes and voices of Black creators set to Gregory Porter’s track “Revival.” The film features artwork from Esther Luntadila, Crystal Kayiza, Temi Coker, Barry Yusufu, Devin Wesley, Aurélia Durand, Shani Crowe, Yannis Guibinga, Asia Hall, Lawrence Agyei, Ismail Zaidy, and Joshua Kissi.

During the inaugural ComplexLand, attendees will explore a virtual playground with gamified retail experiences, panels, and performances. The Adobe Creativity Space will live within that five-day digital destination, housing the When I See Black exhibit, a dynamic showcase for some of the most powerful and latest expressions of Black creativity.

From Dec. 7 - Dec. 11, Bria Nicole, Philip Kaiten, Juan Veloz, Justine Mangum of Winnie Weston, and Dana Scruggs will showcase their work within the Adobe Creativity Space. Adobe is passing the mic to Black artists so they can share, in their own words, their identity, experiences, and how they manifest into their artistic work. The showcase builds on Adobe's ongoing commitment to creativity for all, opening up opportunities for people everywhere to share their stories with the world.

We hope you'll join us in this celebration of Black creativity at ComplexLand.