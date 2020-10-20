Quite mercifully, this Friday brings the world the return of Borat with the Amazon Prime release of the concisely titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Ahead of the long-overdue sequel to the 2006 classic, star and creator Sacha Baron Cohen appeared in character on Jimmy Kimmel Live for an interview of sorts. In the spirit of pandemic safety and acutely Borat-minded preposterousness, however, the first eight minutes of the appearance consisted of a number of self-developed health questions and intimate physical exam methods focused on the host.

From there, a new clip from the sequel was shared before Borat's daughter joined the proceedings. As has been widely reported, there is some distinctly on-brand confusion surrounding who is actually playing this character in the film, though press materials have listed her as "Irina Nowak."

The character, named here as Tutar, makes her Kimmel appearance count by stealing a photo off the host's office wall and demanding that he give her his pants. Ultimately, Borat and Kimmel worked out a trousers trade, though such diplomacy didn't deter additional requests from the guests.

Catch the full 14-minute Kimmel clip up top. Borat 2 arrives on Amazon Prime on Oct. 23.