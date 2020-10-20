Letitia Wright is not humoring discussions about a Black Panther sequel.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, the actress shot down the idea of mulling over replacements for the late star Chadwick Boseman. The actor, who played the titular superhero, passed away earlier this year at the age of 43, after a long and hushed battle with cancer. Wright said that the team behind the massive Marvel hit is far too wrapped up in the grieving process to think about who might play T’Challa in the future.

“We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about,” she said. “The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.”

The revelation matches the tone of a heartfelt tribute she posted after news broke of Boseman’s passing. Her words in that video made it clear that Boseman’s death came as a surprise even to her.

“Words can't describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you is forced upon us. To accept this is as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye,” she said in a clip shared to Instagram shortly after his passing. “I messaged you a couple times but I thought you were just busy. I didn't know you were dealing with so much. But against all the odds you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you.”

Ryan Coogler signed on to write and direct the Black Panther sequel in 2018.