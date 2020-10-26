On Thursday’s (Oct. 22) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno are joined by Top Dawg Entertainment artist Reason. They start off the show reacting to Blueface’s recent statement, where he admitted that he’s lost “millions” due to the pandemic. Reason then elaborates on whether or not he pays attention to streaming stats and shares his honest opinion on Zoom concerts. Next, Reason tells us his favorite Verzuz battles thus far and expresses his want for a SZA Verzuz Ari Lennox battle. Soon after, Reason explains why he is calling ‘New Beginnings’ a project instead of his debut album. Later in the show, Reason corrects the media after they ‘misquoted’ him saying that TDE was going through a “weird time.” He speaks about the tight bond between himself and other TDE artists, such as ScHoolboy Q, Ab Soul and Kendrick Lamar. Next, the crew talks about the effects of cancel culture and if they believe it to be real or effective. Lastly, Reason respectfully holds Akademiks accountable for not balancing his trolling with the positive things he wants to push through his platforms. They have an honest discussion on the current state of rappers vs. the media.