Chadwick Boseman's brother opened up in an interview with the New York Times about the conversation he had with the Black Panther star the day before he died from colon cancer.

Derrick, a pastor from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, remembers Chadwick telling him, "Man, I'm in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game." Pastor Boseman understood what his brother meant. "When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, 'God heal him, God save him,' to 'God, let your will be done,'" he said. "And the next day he passed away."

Boseman was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016. He spent the last four years of his life carving out an indelible acting resume, which included his star-making and irreplaceable turn as T’Challa, while dealing with his own personal battle. Pastor Boseman recalls their family prayer calls together where the actor would always say, "Hallelujah," adding, "He never stopped saying it."

Boseman's other brother Kevin recalls the earlier days when Chadwick exhibited an unnerving work ethic and spirit as he tried to make it in show business, despite his parents’ initial doubts. "A lot of people think making it means becoming an A-list movie star," Kevin said. "I didn't force that. I just knew that if Chad wanted to work in the arts, he would find a way and take care of himself."

Regardless of where their paths took them, their father Leroy wanted his kids to do their best. "He always did his best," Kevin said of Chadwick. "His best was incredible."