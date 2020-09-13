Chris Evans is having a long Saturday, as fans hilariously react to him accidentally leaking an explicit image that may or may not be of him on his Instagram Story.

This afternoon, Evans shared a screenshot of his phone's photo library and among some of the thumbnails of photos was one that appeared to be male genitals, another being a photo of himself that read "Guard that p***y."

The Avengers actor quickly deleted the post, but the damage was already done. Social media already got a hold of the screenshots and began running with different theories and speculations on whether the picture was of Evans at all or someone else. According to Pop Culture, some fans are speculating that the NSFW picture might be Evans younger brother, Scott Evans, because nude photos of him have been leaked in the past.

Theories aside, check out some fans reactions to his slip up.