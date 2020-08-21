An investigation has been launched that focuses on the production of Justice League, which has recently received public scrutiny from Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the DCEU entry.

Variety, citing word from a source "with knowledge at the company," said late Thursday that WarnerMedia had kicked off the investigation following Fisher's statements alleging misconduct by Joss Whedon, as well as producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns.

The report adds that the investigation in question will exist on "no specific timeline" and will not focus solely on those three names, nor will it be conducted in a public manner.

Also on Thursday, Fisher shared word of "a massive step forward," telling his Twitter followers that WarnerMedia has launched an independent third-party investigation aimed at getting "to the heart of" what he refers to as a "toxic and abusive work environment" that was created during reshoots for the movie.

Previously, Fisher had more specifically stated that Whedon—who was brought in when Snyder stepped away from the production due to a family matter—had engaged in Berg and Johns-enabled behavior that was "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable."

Word of an investigation breaks ahead of a planned Zack Snyder appearance at the DC FanDome event, during which a fresh peak at the new cut of Justice League will be unveiled.