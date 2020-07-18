It has been five days since the body of actress Naya Rivera was recovered from Lake Piru. After staying relatively quiet during the ordeal, Rivera's ex-fiancé, Big Sean, took to Instagram where he shared his thoughts on her passing.

Big Sean's post came on Friday and featured two pictures of Rivera—one in which she was holding her son.

"Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence," Big Sean wrote before touching on the events that led to her death.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub held a press conference last week. While talking to the media, Ayub confirmed that Rivera's death was ruled as an accidental drowning. He also revealed that authorities believe Rivera used her final moments retrieving her son and getting him back on the boat safely. The 4-year-old was later found alone on the ship before Rivera's body was found.

"You are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own," the rapper continued. "I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock."

Big Sean and Rivera began dating in 2013. Things got serious quickly as they were engaged shortly after they met. But in 2014, their engagement and relationship ended on rocky terms.