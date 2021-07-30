Following a couple of perfectly-aimed singles and a flawless Billionaire Boys Club x PLACES + FACES collaboration, Unknown T is back with the jewel in this year’s crown: his brand new mixtape, Adolescence.

The rapper first announced the tape back in June with a COLORS performane of “Goodums” and then quickly followed it up with “Driller Sh!t” earlier this month. Clearly not one for long, drawn-out build-ups, we have to give him credit for maintaining a tight schedule and not keeping us on tenterhooks.