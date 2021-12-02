Several of the figures we spoke to credit different people and trends for helping amplify underground rap during the ‘00s. Tanners mentions video games like the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series for exposing gamers to left-of-center sounds. He also shouts out Murs’ Paid Dues Festival for putting together bills full of underground rappers from all over the country. Figures like Kanye West and Alchemist were championed for bridging the gap between platinum artists and acts with lower visibility. And later on, Nipsey Hussle had all the appeal of the mainstream rappers with whom he collaborated, but he was adamant about staying independent until he saw fit.

Nipsey had the apparatus to do that successfully, with services like the iTunes store. Apple found a way to corral the free-for-all of file-sharing entities like Napster and Limewire into an MP3 marketplace where songs and albums could be purchased digitally. Dru Ha says the MP3 took away the headache of paying retailers to take CDs that weren’t guaranteed to sell.

“The risk of going out with a product was, not only that you paid for the product and the promotion to get it out, you also had to bear the risk of it not selling and being returned, because music and CDs were sold on consignment. When iTunes really got going, the MP3 game leveled [the game], because all of a sudden you didn’t need 500 copies in a store,” he says. “Now, it’s just a matter of, can you be discovered on iTunes?”

Dru Ha saw a dramatic shift in Duck Down’s company model. “We literally watched it go from downloads representing 10 percent of our overall sales. Then we watched it turn to 20 and then 30, to the point where it was 50/50. It’s half physical and half digital, and when it started to shift even further to the download side, a lot of us were ready to move our attention away from the physical side happily, because now we’re doing numbers.”

A major barrier for underground artists used to be distribution, but by this point, Bootcamp Clik, Rhymesayers, and other indie acts didn’t have to haggle with distributors to get their CDs in stores anymore. They could upload their music and be just as immediately accessible as a mainstream artist like Jay-Z or Kanye West. Lack of circulation had been a basis for being deemed underground, but that issue didn’t exist anymore, which was the first moment that muddied the term “underground.”

That trend continued when blogs like 2DopeBoyz, Illroots, FakeShoreDrive, Fader, Pitchfork, Rap Radar, NahRight, Smoking Section, Ruby Hornet, Pigeons & Planes, and more began posting artists of all kinds on a daily basis.

“I would say the blogs were a descendant of the magazines,” Slug contends. “Magazines were the gatekeepers early on, and you could only get talked about in an actual print magazine if you had a publicist. Well, that shit was wack. People were like, ‘Why the fuck I got to pay somebody $2,000 to get myself a couple of write-ups? It’s like, ‘OK, so how about this? With these blogs, I could send my shit to the blog directly. If they like it, they can pub it. Dope.’”

The blog era made Chery feel like the term “underground rap” wasn’t as applicable as it had been in previous years. Instead of music consumers having to search far and wide for certain rap music, they were inundated with it. Because blogs shared all kinds of music, there was less of a perception of status difference between an experimental artist on an indie label and a polished, major label aspirant like Wale or Kid Cudi. For young people especially, who were unaccustomed to the previous industry model, it was all just good rap music.

“I remember one of the first things that I thought [about the blog era] was that the ‘underground artist’ didn’t feel as underground anymore, because if you talk about Blu & Exile or U-N-I, you were finding out about them through blogs,” Chery says. “Those were the same blogs that introduced you to Wale. Then, the volume wasn’t as big as it is now. But I think for me, it was the beginning of feeling like there was a lot more music available. It was so much. There’s so many more options. I’m not accustomed to having to keep up with that many releases at once.”

Many credit the blog era for changing fans’ relationships with artists. Back in 1995, when a CD from an indie artist was only shipping 30 copies to an entire market, some of its buyers felt the very human desire to keep the artist for themselves. An obscure artist was a fan’s beloved secret. But that dynamic faded with a generation of fans used to almost all music being immediately accessible.

“That moment in time was actually an inversion of the underground philosophy of the previous era,” Tanners says. “You rooted for the artist you love. You wanted people to know about Kendrick Lamar. You might have wanted to know about him first, but when he started to pop, you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s happening.’ ASAP Rocky, I was psyched when people started learning about his music because I knew it represented a shift.”

Not only did fans have more access to music than ever, but aspiring rappers were also exposed to a range of influences in a way that previous generations of artists couldn’t be. “I remember driving around the suburbs in 2011 listening to Underground Vol. 1 with one of my friends, and just thinking about how it was so cool that ASAP Rocky listened to the beginning of Three 6 Mafia’s career and worked with SpaceGhostPurrp, like, ‘I’m going to take this sound and try and make it mainstream,’” Tanners says. “That didn’t feel like a perversion to me. It felt like reverence.”

Now, these artists share real estate on DSPS and playlists like Spotify’s RapCaviar, which was created by Tuma Basa in 2015 and is now followed by over 14 million fans who long to hear artists from all over the country. Current curator Carl Chery credits RapCaviar for highlighting under-the-radar artists from the so-called “SoundCloud rap” era, alongside mainstream stars.

“RapCaviar typically features some of rap’s biggest stars, but it has a history of supporting emerging artists and helping turn their songs into hits,” says. “It’s supported artists who were considered underground—in the more modern sense—during earlier stages of their career like Lil Uzi Vert, XXXtentacion or Juice WRLD.”

SoundCloud hosted a still-bustling scene of nonconformist, punk rock-influenced artists uninterested in appeasing the masses—it just so happened that some of them went platinum anyway. Many of today’s biggest acts are unabashedly left of center. Kendrick Lamar is one of the world’s top-selling rappers, and Dante Ross feels like he exemplifies the classic perception of an underground rapper.

“If you think about the essence of what underground rap meant in the ’90s, Kendrick Lamar fits the bill,” Ross says. “He checks all the boxes: lyrical, not trap drum-driven, and skill-based. So he has more in common with the golden era than he probably does with a Southern trap rapper. So a lot of it is semantics to me.”

Tanners shares the same sentiment about Travis Scott, a Southern trap rapper who he feels exemplifies that, “in our lifetimes, the idea of something being counter-cultural has completely evaporated. Travis Scott is literally selling fries right now,” he says, noting his “dark aesthetic” would have been too abrasive for McDonalds at one point in time. “He is the prototype to me of someone that would have been an underground artist,” Tanners contends. “He would have been in Memphis making records with Juicy J and DJ Paul in 1996, and maybe he would have become a star accidentally.”