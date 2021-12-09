West Coast rapper Slim 400 was shot and killed last night, according to a report from TMZ, leaving many of his peers reeling.

The incident reportedly occurred in Inglewood, California, in the region near 7th and Manchester shortly before 8 p.m. local time, where police were doing routine patrols and heard gunshots. When they pinpointed where the shots had come from, they discovered a man “on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds,” according to a local report from ABC7.

Though it was not initially specified, the report said that the man shot was a musical artist, and it was later discovered that it was Slim 400. After being shot, 400 was rushed to the hospital, where he died. He was 33-years-old.

Slim 400 was a close associate to fellow west coast rapper YG and had just dropped new music before his untimely demise. 400 shared a screenshot of the music video for his new song “Caviar Gold (IceWata)” on his Instagram. The video now has 27k views on YouTube.

The comments for this final post are also littered with messages from fans and people in the music industry mourning this loss. In the wake of his tragic murder, many other west coast artists took to social media to pay their respects to Slim 400.

From Ty Dolla Sign to Mozzy and Kamaiyah, check out how other artists honored Slim 400 down below.