Back in summer, when the whole timeline stopped to take in and dissect Dave’s multi-layered masterpiece, We’re All Alone In This Together, there was one name cutting through the talk of cross-pollination between the diaspora, intergenerational traumas and the influence of none other than Hans Zimmer: ShaSimone.

The young East Londoner made her presence felt in a big way, sparring with Santan like it was nothing. All eyes have been on ShaSimone ever since, and now she’s ready with a track of her own in “Hushpuppi”. G.A’s swinging, weighty production makes for a booming ram banger that puts her Ghanaian heritage front and centre.

Between her high-roller rhymes and the club-ready production, it’s a solid-gold example of the new and exciting directions the new gen of UK rappers are taking us in.

Living up to the live-large bars and her unapologetically expensive tastes, director MrMtmmg takes the director’s chair to elevate the track with shots of ShaSimone and the team enjoying the kind of drinks, whips and mansions most of us can only dream of.

Peep the “Hushpuppi” visuals above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.