Coming off the 2020 release of CLRD., Price and his slick lyricism returns for a second act in his new songs “Amistad” and “Selfish” featuring Bas and Wyclef off his upcoming sophomore album F.O.E.S., which are both being shared exclusively by Complex ahead of the official release on Friday (March 12).

Price spars with Bas over smooth Wyclef Jean vocals on “Selfish,” an ode to putting yourself first. As one-half of Audio Push, as well as on the solo tip, Price has proven his rap skills, and he continues that by going toe-to-toe with one of Dreamville’s finest in Bassy the genius over the Wyclef and Camper-produced track. When talking about how “Selfish” came together, Price talked about how it was a long-term goal of his coming to fruition.

“Making ‘Selfish’ with Bas and Wyclef was a dream come true. I got the chance to tour with Bas overseas and Wyclef was one of my biggest influences growing up. The creation process was amazing. Even through quarantine we were still able to come together and create something we all love and we hope the people will love it just as much as we do.”

“Amistad,” also produced by Camper, finds Price in his narrative bag as he threads a tale of beating up racist neighbors, eluding law enforcement, and flexes about being really nice at this rapping thing the entire time. When talking about the song, Price said it was actually based on a true story, and inspired by the movie Amistad.

“‘Amistad’ is a song that’s actually based on a true story,” he explained. “When I was younger I used to live next door to an extremely racist family that we use to fight with every other week. I decided to take some of the episodes from that time and do what I do best with them; turn them into a song. The song plays on the events of the movie Amistad as we’re now in the present taking over the slave ship as they did in the movie.”

Being independent, Price said that he dropped the song because he can and likes doing things against the grain.

“I decided to drop ‘Amistad’ because for one, I’m independent now and so I have the ability to release my music however I choose. Second, I enjoy doing things in non-traditional ways and I feel ‘Amistad’ is a very non-traditional but powerful song. I want to give my fans new experiences every time I release new music. I have other songs on the album with big features but I felt it was important to come with ‘Amistad’ first because of the message it conveys.”

You can listen to both “Selfish” featuring Bas and Wyclef Jean, and “Amistad” down below. F.O.E.S. is due to drop on March 26, with additional guest appearances from Vince Staples, Bino Rideaux, and Algee Smith. You can pre-save the album here.