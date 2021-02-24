With an already respectable career working in the background as a singer and songwriter, emerging talent Lilita made the plunge last year with her debut single "Honourable". Then, when lockdown gripped the country, she used the creative momentum to push her forward, hunkering down in the studio with Joy Anonymous (a producer whose work you'll recognise from Romy's "Lifetime" among other things) to work on what would become her debut EP.

While information on that remains scarce for now, she's today releasing its lead single, "Fade To Grey", a tense but hopeful piece of pop music that pairs her sweet, breathy vocals against the lurching, Kaytranada-esque grooves of the track's backbone. To mark the occasion, the new single's also been given some charming DIY visuals that collect together scenes of Lilita mucking around at home and trying, as we all have been, to make the best of it.

"I wrote 'Fade To Grey' at the beginning of the first lockdown when tension was high between both people and the planet," she explained. "The shock of having the whole world pause inspired the song and lyrics. Joy (Anonymous) and I were discussing the dense energy in the atmosphere which related to the colour grey which I guess is where the reference is from. The song is built upon my personal truths and concerns about not only about affairs happening in the world but also within myself."