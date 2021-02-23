After emerging last year with a quick blast of releases, NYC-based Houis (aka Gabriel King Houis) is back with "Daydreamin'", a collaboration with Melbourne singer-songwriter Blush'ko, who incidentally also appeared on Houis' debut single, "Pretend Goodbye". It's barely been a year, but already things have changed for Houis; the new track, as he explains below, marks a significant artistic change for him as his sound transitions into something more electronic. The result is something smooth and soulful, with just enough electronics to give it a futuristic tinge without becoming saturated.

"After having released my first EP during the summer of 2020, I was impatient to continue composing new songs and see what else I could create. However, I didn't want my next project to have the same sound as my previous songs, so I decided to exit out of the lo-fi/singer-songwriter style and into a more house music aesthetic.

"During the fall of 2020, I was watching an early interview of SG Lewis speaking about his style of producing songs. He described his genre as 'slowed down dance music', and that definitely inspired to make 'Daydreamin'."

Hit play below ahead of the official release tomorrow, February 24.