Fresh out the gates today is Full Time Daydreamer, the debut project from rap newcomer BXKS. Dipped in squelchy, futuristic beats and an R&B-leaning sheen (which she describes as alternative grime), the Luton-born rhymer emerges fully formed and to celebrate she’s dropping off visuals for one of the tape’s brightest highlights, “Must Feel”.

Soaked in rich purple hues and moody lighting, the visuals from director Brobbey take more than a couple of cues from one of the rapper’s favourite anime series, Neon Genesis, as well as more abstract references to the whole dystopian sci-fi field. It’s far from miserable though and, surprisingly, just a little bit inviting—even if the disjointed social interactions look a little cold.

Production here comes from TK, peppering its sci-fi funk sound with Gameboy bleeps and just a hint of melancholy. It’s a well-chosen entry point for the rest of the project and fairly representative of the expansive, surprising and mercurial beats the producer crafted with multi-talented DJ and producer p-rallel.

Speaking on her collaboration with BXKS for the “Must Feel” video, Sheenah says: “I really wanted to get BXKS vision across in the best way possible, through lighting, styling, camera movement and the grade. BXKS is truly a visionary artist in my opinion, with a fresh perspective to add to the industry—I really wanted people to see this in her first official music video. There’s so much more to come and I’m really excited to see what she comes up with next.”

Hit play on the visuals for “Must Feel” at the top and then dip into Full Time Daydreamer.