Olivia Rodrigo’s fans are calling her team out for booking small venues for her international Sour tour after tickets sold out quickly.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 18-year-old pop star addressed her decision to not immediately headline arenas on her first world tour. “I don’t think I should skip any steps,” she said.

With some tickets being resold for prices as high as $9,000, Rodrigo took to Instagram on Friday to thank her fans and assure everyone who didn’t get tickets that “there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then!!!”

“SOUR TOUR is sold out!” she wrote. “Been waiting so long to perform these songs live. This is my very first tour and I’m so nervous but so excited to sing and dance the night away with you all! If you weren’t able to get tickets this time around there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then!!! Thank u to all my incredible fans. Love u guys sm ahhh here we goooo!”

Meanwhile, Baby Queen, who will open for Rodrigo in the UK, also shared her perspective on the size of the venues.

“This is her first ever headline tour. From my point of view, i would never ever play stadiums for my first ever tour (not that i would be able to lol) but it’s something you have to work up to,” she wrote on Twitter. “Nobody underestimated how many tickets would sell, but Liv needs to experience natural growth in live shows or it would be so overwhelming.”

In support of her Grammy-nominated debut album, Sour, Rodrigo will hit the road for a 47-date trek that kicks off April 2 in San Francisco, before wrapping July 7 in London.

Released in May, Sour earned 295,000 equivalent album units to top the Billboard 200 chart, with 72,000 album sales and 218,000 SEA units. The LP would reclaim the top spot on the albums chart four more times this summer, earning a fifth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its vinyl LP release in August.