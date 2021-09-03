María Isabel announced on Instagram this week that her second EP i hope you’re very unhappy without me will release on Sep. 10, and now she’s also shared the project’s lead single.

The Dominican-American singer shared “Baby…,” which follows the release of “No Soy Para Ti,” “Buy Your Own Flowers” and “Love song” from earlier this year. “Baby...” builds off the R&B, dembow, and reggaeton fusion of “No Soy Para Ti” that has now become María’s calling card. The announcement of her new EP also came with a set of headlining tour dates that she’ll do to support the project. The dates will span multiple cities across North America and will include two back-to-back hometown shows at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, New York.

In an interview with Complex, the singer spoke more about the intense inspiration her New York upbringing had on her music. “It’s a combination of influences. I just went back to the Dominican Republic to see family and realized that so much of the culture I grew up with was because of the city,” she said. “In New York, you have first-generation kids growing up listening to a combination of hip-hop and R&B and then the music of wherever your parents came from. My family is super Dominican so everything at home is in Spanish and we’re always listening to Dominican music. New York is one big melting pot of cultures and its music ends up being the same thing where you’re just exposed to so much.”

Listen to the new single “Baby...” below.

Related Stories STORY CONTINUES BELOW Feature María Isabel Is a True Summer Standout



