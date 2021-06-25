Nearly a year after announcing his retirement and less than a week since teasing his return, Logic is back with his new compilation album YS Collection Vol. 1.

The 14-track project consists of songs from the DMV rapper’s Young Sinatra series, which includes mixtapes Young Sinatra (2011), Young Sinatra: Undeniable (2012), and Young Sinatra: Welcome to Forever (2013), as well as his 2018 studio album YSIV. YS Collection Vol. 1 also features the brand new cut “Tokyo Nights.”

Earlier this week, Logic took to Twitter to celebrate the compilation’s forthcoming release.

“It’s taken us years but we finally cleared songs from over ten years ago for the fans to enjoy!” he wrote in a tweet. “Many of you for the first time. The YS Collection is compiled of songs from the Young Sinatra mixtape series. Available everywhere Friday.”

The release arrives a week after Logic announced his return to music with a statement which paid clear homage to Michael Jordan’s 1995 “I’m back” announcement that confirmed his NBA return.

“The following statement was released today by Logic, through his attorney Paul Rothenberg Partner of Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder, LLP located in NYC, in response to questions about his future career plans: ‘I’m back,’” the press release read.

Stream YS Collection Vol. 1 now on all major platforms.