Having laid the foundations with Carns Hill on 67’s early drill experiments in 2014, LD is rightly claiming his title as the godfather of UK drill. As the scene continues to blossom—making waves across every continent and bringing mainstream success for Headie One, Digga D and many more of LD’s contemporaries—the masked rapper has just released his new album, Who’s Watching.

Currently, the 67 star finds himself behind bars for a crime he says he didn’t commit. Speaking with VICE in a recent interview, LD said: “Some of our childhood friends got put on an operation and they all ended up in jail, but at the time I didn’t know I was part of the operation as well... When my friends got arrested, I already started making music about, like, the whole conspiracy of 67. Then when I got scooped up, I managed to pay for bail and I decided at that time to call [the record] Who’s Watching. Because you never know who’s watching you. That’s what started it.”

It’s a cruel twist that the very experience that inspired much of the LP’s content is the very reason he can’t enjoy its release to the fullest. However, he’s overcome a lot worse (the mask and name-change from Scribz was to circumvent an ASBO) and the new album’s already being celebrated as his best to date.