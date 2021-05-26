Music, film, art and fashion—Last Night In Paris seemingly do it all. The London-based collective began making noise back in 2013, dubbed by many as the UK’s answer to Odd Future, but being the low-key vibe-creators that they are, it might seem as though they’ve been on a hiatus since their last big underground hit, “Soirée”, in 2018.

However, if you have been following LNIP’s movements over the years, you’ll know that they’ve been queitly dropped rap gems—albiet sporadically—pretty much ever since. Members Jordon Wi-Fi, Reezy Rye and Trigga Tre take centre stage on the new track “Crash”, for a melodic yet punchy trap banger. LNIP’s superpower lies in many voices and ideas put into one centralised and unique package, and their latest is no exception to this rule.