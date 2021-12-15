TDE’s upstart star Lance Skiiiwalker has just dropped his latest EP Tales From the Telescope Chapter 2: Internal Shine, which is the follow-up to his last project Tales From the Telescope Chapter 1: Rebirth that released back in September.

Skiiwalker’s five-track offering is brief, with only a 9-minute runtime, but in that short period the Chicago artist still does a solid job at establishing a cohesive sound. Acting as the sequel to the last entry of his Tales From the Telescope series, this project sounds like the music played as an audience files into an intimate jazz club and adds another layer to Skiiwalker’s story. It also gives listeners a better understanding of his eclectic sound.

When talking about the project, Skiiwalker said that he hopes this project and all of his music inspires people to dive deeper into their imagination.

“I’ve always made music to inspire people to live life with curiosity, joy, and imagination,” he said in a press release. “During the pandemic everyone has been forced to be alone more often, so it’s the perfect time to learn self growth and love. Stay introverted!”

Listen to Lance Skiiwalker’s new EP Tales From the Telescope Chapter 2: Internal Shine featuring SiR and Mia Gladstone down below.