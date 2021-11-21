Kid Rock took his controversial antics up a notch by slamming ‘woke-ness’ and cancel culture in his new song “Don’t Tell Me How To Live.”

The track and coinciding music video features Kid Rock rapping about how woke culture has ruined this country, and how it’s transforming the next generation into a “nation of pussies.”

“So what the fucks up with all the backlash,” Kid Rock raps at one point. “Here’s a news flash ain’t nobody gonna tell me how to live.” At a later point, he also calls out “fake news” and commends himself for being “the last of a few still screamin’ fuck you.”

The video comes after the 50-year-old musician was caught earlier this year drunkenly dropping a homophobic slur to a crowd of people, who captured the moment on their iPhones. He later dug his heels in and used the word again while responding to the video’s backlash.“If Kid Rock using the word f****t offends you, good chance you are one,” he wrote on Twitter, crediting the statement to his government name Bob Ritchie. “Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day.”

Kid Rock has been embroiled in controversy for years now. He previously received a ton of pushback after delivering a drunken rant about Oprah Winfrey in 2019 that many viewed to be racist. “I’m like, Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar, they can suck dick sideways,” Rock said in the clip, which was shared by TMZ. “Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I just want white women to believe in this shit—fuck her.”

The music video for “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” is above if you're curious.