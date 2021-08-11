G Herbo has just released the self-reflective visuals for his song “Cold World,” off his latest studio album, 25.

Directed by LVTRKEVIN, a dark backdrop is placed behind Herbo and his family as he tells real stories about coming up in a hostile environment. His bleak past is juxtaposed with his bright mind as blue fire effects burst through his eyes at points, and a “25” ice sculpture begins to melt behind him. Herbo’s kids are featured in the music video as well, supporting their dad and counting money.

Despite reaching new heights with 25, G Herbo is still humbly climbing the rap ranks and appreciating everything he learns from his peers. During a recent interview with DJ Scream and Big Bank on their Big Facts podcast, Herbo talked about what artists he would love to collaborate with, and how working with them could really elevate an artist's career.

“Drake, for sure. Shit, a couple artists. It just depends on what you do with it and how you do it,” he explained. “Hov! That could be a life-changing situation. A lot of people… Meek, Future, Thug. A lot of that shit could change your life. It just depends on how you position it, you know what I’m saying? The record for real. I feel like the right cosign will definitely take you over the hill for real.”

Watch the new music video for G Herbo’s track “Cold World” up top.