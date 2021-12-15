G Herbo is a funny guy as much as he is an elite rapper, so it’s not too surprising the Chicago lyricist had to address a hilariously awkward old photo of him and Minister Louis Farrakhan where his arm is bending in a supernatural way.

“S/O TO THE MINISTER BUT WHOEVER KEEP MAKING THIS PIC GO VIRAL A REAL BITCH 😡” Herbo wrote in the caption of his repost of the photo.

It’s hard to say what’s funnier: the fact Herb is addressing the picture directly or that this apparently isn’t the first time it’s gone viral.

A variety of Herbo’s hip-hop peers responded in the comments, with Fabolous writing, “My boy doing a 1 hand push up off Farrakhan shoulder 😩😂.” Producer Cardo joked “n***a got arthritis off this pic,” while Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett had “so many questions running through my head rn.”

The shot is from a meeting G Herbo had with Farrakhan at the latter’s Chicago home in August 2015. While talking to DJ Vlad on Vlad TV, Herb spoke on the nature of their meeting and how surreal it was.

“The Minister had called me out to his house to meet with him,” Herbo explained of the meeting in the clip below. “It was really just a meeting about making our city a better place for children. For our people to be united. It’s a lot of killing going on in Chicago. The Minister’s crib is in the heart of South Side where a lot of the killing is going on. That was a big meeting. For him to call me out personally and for me to be in his presence, sitting at the same table, eat with him, that was big.”

Herb said at the time that they talked about gun reform, the nature of violence in Chicago, and how to make the streets safer for the youth in the city. As for a clear-cut explanation for the photo, the case is still open.