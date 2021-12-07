Earlier today, the tragic news broke that Ruff Sqwad’s DJ Scholar had sadly passed away. The official cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

With Ruff Sqwad, DJ Scholar helped shape the face of grime since he joined the crew in 2004. Together, they propelled the nascent grime sound into the future, influencing generations to come with classic tapes like Guns N Roses Volumes 1 and 2. Away from Ruff Sqwad, Scholar was also the helm of a long-running Pyro Radio show that played hosts to just about the entire grime scene.

As testament to just how many people’s lives Scholar touched, many have taken to Twitter to express their condolences and share their memories of him.

Rest in peace, Scholar.