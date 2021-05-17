Adding to what has already been a blockbuster year for him, West London rapper Central Cee is back with visuals for Wild West standout “Ruby”.

The track was a clear highlight on an otherwise rock-solid project (which debuted at No. 2), putting a fresh spin on the iconic sample from Foreigner’s “Cold As Ice” that MOP had so much fun with back in the ‘90s. Here, producers Nostalgia and SYKES warp it and pitch it down for a drill setting, but retain the eeriness that made it such an appealing vocal in the first place.

The song itself is pretty dark and not for the usual reasons. Tackling subjects like social deprivation and the toll its taking on young people, it’s a timely reminder of just how sharp Central Cee’s pen game really is—and how good he is at storytelling. Far from glamorising the lifestyle, we’re given a sobering look at just how cruel and unforgiving it can be on the roads.

Hit play on the Dir.Lx-directed visuals above and be sure you add “Ruby” to your playlists.