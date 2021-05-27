Brockhampton stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, where they performed “Don’t Shoot Up the Party” off their latest album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine.

Bringing the same energy on the song to the stage, Brockhampton created their own rave as they thrashed and jumped their way through the performance. The entire group was sporting matching outfits as LED lights flashed behind them in what should definitely have had an epilepsy warning attached to it.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine dropped in April and features Danny Brown, ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, Charlie Wilson, and JPEGMAFIA, as well as standout tracks like “Don’t Shoot Up the Party,” “Old News,” and more.

In a recent interview with Complex, Baird, one of the producers and songwriters who contributed to Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, explained how “Don’t Shoot Up the Party” came together.

“I remember finishing ‘Don’t Shoot Up the Party,’ around 8 am on the day we had to turn in the project—no one had slept in about 3 days and so anything anyone said was the funniest thing I’d ever heard,” he said. “We kept laughing at the part in Matt’s verse where he says ‘tippy toes’ and so we had to re-record it a few times. Now I listen back and I’m like damn that part’s amazing.”

Watch Brockhampton’s electrifying performance of “Don’t Shoot Up the Party” up top.