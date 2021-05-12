Last night’s BRIT Awards was a big one and not just for the nominees.

It was the first televised awards show with a live audience and, following a rave in Liverpool and one or two other events, one of the first mass gatherings with no masks and social distancing. It’s too early to tell how successful this part of the government’s pilot scheme was, but with stakes this high, they left little to chance. All attendees had to present a negative COVID test on entry and everyone will be tested after.

On to the important stuff. J Hus was the night’s big star, scooping up the Best Male award, which Semtex collected in his absence. Elsewhere, Arlo Parks scooped up Breakthrough Artist, Dua Lipa won Best Female and Mastercard Album Of The Year for Future Nostalgia,Harry Styles won Best Song Of The Year for “Watermelon Sugar” and Little Mix won Best Group.

You can find the full list of nominees and winners below.

Mastercard British Album of the Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse



Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia – WINNER

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus – WINNER

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa – WINNER

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas​

Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix – WINNER

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Act

Arlo Parks – WINNER

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Single

220 Kid & GRACEY – “Don’t Need Love”

Aitch & AJ Tracey feat. Tay Keith – “Rain”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar” – WINNER

Headie One feat. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – “Ain’t It Different”

Joel Corry feat. MNEK – “Head & Heart”

Nathan Dawe feat. KSI – “Lighter”

Regard & RAYE – “Secrets”

S1MBA feat. DTG – “Rover”

Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One – “Don’t Rush”

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd – WINNER

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

HAIM – WINNER

Run The Jewels

BRITs Rising Star

Griff – WINNER

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama