Last night’s BRIT Awards was a big one and not just for the nominees.
It was the first televised awards show with a live audience and, following a rave in Liverpool and one or two other events, one of the first mass gatherings with no masks and social distancing. It’s too early to tell how successful this part of the government’s pilot scheme was, but with stakes this high, they left little to chance. All attendees had to present a negative COVID test on entry and everyone will be tested after.
On to the important stuff. J Hus was the night’s big star, scooping up the Best Male award, which Semtex collected in his absence. Elsewhere, Arlo Parks scooped up Breakthrough Artist, Dua Lipa won Best Female and Mastercard Album Of The Year for Future Nostalgia,Harry Styles won Best Song Of The Year for “Watermelon Sugar” and Little Mix won Best Group.
You can find the full list of nominees and winners below.
Mastercard British Album of the Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia – WINNER
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus – WINNER
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa – WINNER
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix – WINNER
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Act
Arlo Parks – WINNER
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Single
220 Kid & GRACEY – “Don’t Need Love”
Aitch & AJ Tracey feat. Tay Keith – “Rain”
Dua Lipa – “Physical”
Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar” – WINNER
Headie One feat. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – “Ain’t It Different”
Joel Corry feat. MNEK – “Head & Heart”
Nathan Dawe feat. KSI – “Lighter”
Regard & RAYE – “Secrets”
S1MBA feat. DTG – “Rover”
Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One – “Don’t Rush”
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd – WINNER
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Group
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
HAIM – WINNER
Run The Jewels
BRITs Rising Star
Griff – WINNER
Pa Salieu
Rina Sawayama