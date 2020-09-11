After a hot streak of releases this summer, things started to slow down a bit this week. Still, there are some new music drops you should be excited about. Conway the Machine and Freddie Gibbs joined forces on “Seen Everything But Jesus,” a standout from Conway’s new project, From King to a GOD. T.I. and Young Thug reunited on the hypnotic track record, “Ring.” NBA YoungBoy finally dropped his new album TOP, which includes the Lil Wayne-assisted single “My Window.” This week’s list also includes new tracks from Trippie Redd, Action Bronson, and James Blake.

Check out the best new music of the week below. And follow our playlist on Spotify to stay up on all of the latest releases here.

Conway the Machine f/ Freddie Gibbs, “Seen Everything But Jesus”

Conway the Machine and Freddie Gibbs unite on “Seen Everything But Jesus,” a reflective and soulful track that mulls over past regrets, fallen friends, and broken relationships. On the track, Conway introduces a softer side, singing over a Beat Butcha-produced beat. Gibbs shows his prowess with a sharp verse that drops lines about Covid, TikTok, and the police. Speaking about the track, which appears on Conway’s new album, From King to a GOD, Conway recently joked with Complex that he “wanted to get the people ready for my R&B debut. I’m a pop star.”

T.I. f/ Young Thug, “Ring”

“Ring” is a hypnotic trap record from T.I. that reunites the rapper with fellow ATLien Young Thug. On the track, the two address the problems they have faced, both in the streets and as a result of fame. “When shit get wrong, it can’t go right/I’ve been known to get shit blown outta proportion/Be careful what you about it, put that on ice,” T.I. spits. While T.I. takes the lead laying down quick and punchy verses, Thugger brings the track together with a melodic hook and chorus.

NBA YoungBoy f/ Lil Wayne, “My Window”

“My Window” is an emotionally rich record that finds NBA YoungBoy and Lil Wayne on full alert as they watch out for enemies. “Eyes out my window/Tryna make sure that these niggas don’t get one in, though/I’m inside this bitch with extendos/No love, no loss,” YoungBoy raps on the chorus. Lil Wayne fits right in with a paranoid, quick-fire verse. “My Window” appears on NBA YoungBoy’s newest album, TOP, which dropped Friday.

Trippie Redd f/ Busta Rhymes, “I Got You”

New school meets old school on Trippie Redd’s latest track. “I Got You” is a romantic record that finds Trippie with Busta Rhymes singing about a love interest that has them in a daze. The track interpolates Busta Rhymes’ 2013 collaboration with Mariah Carey “Baby If You Give It To Me” on the chorus. Busta wraps the song with a heartfelt verse delivered in the form of a love letter. “I Got You” marks the first collaboration between Trippie Redd and Busta Rhymes, and is slated to appear on Trippie’s forthcoming album.

Action Bronson, “Golden Eye”

“Golden Eye” is a reggae-influenced record with pure raps. On the track, Action Bronson demonstrates his clever lyricism, spitting, “Twenty Kawasakis looking like wild horses on stampede/I look like a character that was drawn by Stan Lee.” “Golden Eye” was released in preparation for Action Bronson’s upcoming album, Only For Dolphins, which is slated to be released on September 25.

James Blake, “Godspeed”

“Godspeed” is a soulful record in which James Blake says goodbye to a past love interest. On the record, he wishes that person well, while also letting them know he’ll always be there for them. “There will be mountains you won’t move/Still I’ll always be there for you how I do/I let go of my claim on you,” he sings. “Godspeed” is quite short, but it’s a beautiful track that leaves a lasting impression.