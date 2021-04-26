Hot on the heels of the “Four Seasons Freestyle (Spring Edition)”, North London rapper Avelino is back with visuals for his new single, “Demons”. The new drop hopefully means the beginning of a period of renewed activity, a full year after his last official single, “Prey”.

Taking a somewhat darker route than usual, he comes tearing out the gates with a punchy flow that at times dips into Auto-Tune as he strides across Sokari’s rolling, bass-focused production. It’s refreshing to hear him on this switched-up, darker sound and director arminviews seems to agree, capturing the star and his team as they run wild in the dead of night.