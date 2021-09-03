A near-decade after the second installment of Greenhouse Effect was unleashed on the world, Asher Roth has returned today with the anthology’s long-awaited third volume.

Created as a concept album, Asher stars in the album as a professor of horticulture at the University of College. “The tape is a rap opera, of sorts,” he said in a press release. “About a professor at the University of College who is teaching horticulture. A few students, looking at his long hair and Birkenstocks, assume he can teach them how to grow pot. So he does. Eventually, the Greenhouse gets broken into by a few kids who steal the grow to sell it but ultimately get caught by a police officer–who’s a former student of the Professor’s class who could never learn how to grow. The pot being grown is actually magical and creates a portal to the World of Abundance, but only when smoked by a kind soul. If smoked by a bad apple, the world as we know it would erode.”

The idea of this rap opera emerged during the pandemic, when Asher started sharing acapella snippets with his fans on Discord, allowing his fans to create their own beats to his words. Asher would then listen to the submissions live on his Twitch channel, and rank his favorites. That experiment, which lasted over 20-weeks, essentially evolved into Greenhouse Effect Vol. 3. With 15 songs and 12 different producers, Asher recruited the help of Marcus Smith, Tracee Shade, and more to tell his story. To hold his fans over until the album release, Asher Roth also released the GEV3-Piece last week, a three-pack of new fan-produced songs featuring “Snazzy Kat,” his latest single.

Check out the new project in its entirety below:



